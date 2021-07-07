PTGoldenVisa is an integrated service provider for foreign investors in Portugal. What differentiates PTGoldenVisa from competitors is its focus. The company focuses on the Portuguese programme.
We are not a marketing department promoting several different residency programmes. We assist our clients for five years till they reach citizenship, focusing 100 per cent on Portugal.
PTGoldenVisa offers a complete range of services, from real estate investment, consultancy on Golden Visa programme assuring solutions for all legal steps, banking services, and tax optimisation to property management. We keep on enlarging the scope of our integrated services since this is what differentiates our company from most of the service providers and makes it special. We have offices in Portugal and Dubai, and several partnerships worldwide. Our company has a 100 per cent approval rate on all applications submitted and we are awarded on a yearly basis as the best Portugal Golden Visa service provider.
PTGoldenVisa is managed by two experienced Portuguese entrepreneurs and has a team of 20 Portuguese staff with the local knowledge and networking needed to deliver. In Dubai, PTGoldenVisa has a team that promotes the programmes and supports clients on the documentation requested.