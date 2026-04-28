According to the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), the Progress MS-34, which was launched from the Baikonur spacepor, carried "more than 2.5 tonnes" of supplies to the ISS, including 1,348 kg of dry cargo in the pressurised compartment, among it 483 kg of food, 333 kg of sanitary and hyigene items, 311 kg of upgrade and repair gear, 146 kilograms of personal protection equipment, 75 kg of medical equipment and scientific gear.