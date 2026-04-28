Roscosmos says Progress MS-34 carried 'more than 2.5 tonnes' of supplies to the ISS
MOSCOW: Russia launched the Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying more than 2.5 tonnes of supplies.
According to the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), the Progress MS-34, which was launched from the Baikonur spacepor, carried "more than 2.5 tonnes" of supplies to the ISS, including 1,348 kg of dry cargo in the pressurised compartment, among it 483 kg of food, 333 kg of sanitary and hyigene items, 311 kg of upgrade and repair gear, 146 kilograms of personal protection equipment, 75 kg of medical equipment and scientific gear.
The refueling section also carried 700 kg of propellant, 420 kg of water and 50 kg of oxygen.
The most prominent item loaded into the pressurized cargo section of the vehicle was the Orlan-MKS suit No. 8 to support spacewalks from the Russian Segment of the station.
The spacecraft is expected to dock with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the ISS on April 28 at approximately 12:01 am GMT.