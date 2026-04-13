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SpaceX launches Cygnus XL with over 5 tonnes of supplies to ISS

Falcon 9 sends upgraded Cygnus XL on major resupply run to space station

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SpaceX launches Cygnus XL with over 5 tonnes of supplies to ISS
Space X

WASHINGTON: SpaceX launched a massive cargo ship packed with over 5 tonnes of gear for astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) early Saturday, then aced a rocket landing minutes after the Florida liftoff.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soared into a blue sky over Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:41 a.m. EDT (1141 GMT) on Saturday, sending Northrop Grumman's "Cygnus XL" resupply freighter toward the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission, called NG-24, is Northrop Grumman's 24th resupply flight to the ISS for NASA.

"And liftoff! Science and supplies soaring to the International Space Station aboard the S.S. Steven R. Nagel," NASA spokesperson Sandra Jones said during live commentary.

Nagel's namesake Cygnus XL freighter will deliver about 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilogrammes) of science equipment and supplies to the astronauts aboard the station.

That load-carrying capacity explains Cygnus XL's name: The original version of the freighter, which flew more than 20 missions to the ISS, maxed out at about 8,500 pounds (3,856 kg) of payload.

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