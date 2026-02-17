Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash
Dubai: A Florida pilot and his wife were killed when their small aircraft crashed in Texas after an oil-covered windshield forced an emergency landing attempt, according to a preliminary US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wreck report.
Ron and Barbara Timmermans died when their Beechcraft A36 struck a powerline near Brownsboro at around 5.30pm and crashed close to a row of homes. The couple had reportedly radioed air traffic control moments earlier to say they were attempting an emergency landing.
The FAA report stated that “oil covering the windshield” was listed as the cause of the emergency landing attempt, suggesting the pilot’s forward visibility was severely compromised. As the aircraft descended, it hit the power line while preparing to touch down, leading to the fatal crash.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but both occupants were pronounced dead. In a remarkable detail, the couple’s dog survived the wreck, according to reports, and was later found alive despite the devastating impact.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officials from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are expected to examine the aircraft’s engine, maintenance records and flight path to determine how the oil leak occurred and whether mechanical failure played a role.
Preliminary findings often highlight early clues and may change as the investigation progresses. A final report could take months as investigators piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.
