Video: 400kg Jordanian woman evacuated after 16 years of isolation, begins treatment for obesity

Dubai: In an extraordinary rescue operation carried out in Jordan, a 20-member team from the Zarqa Civil Defense successfully evacuated a woman in her thirties, weighing approximately 400 kilograms (880 pounds), from her home in Zarqa, Jordan.
The woman had been confined to her house for 16 long years due to her obesity, which had prevented her from leaving her apartment and living a normal life.
The woman's apartment, located on the second floor of a building, posed a logistical challenge for the rescue team. Nevertheless, the team from Zarqa Civil Defense managed to carefully and safely transport the woman from her home to a hospital in Amman.
She will now receive much-needed treatment for her weight-related issues, marking the beginning of her journey towards a healthier life.
Overwhelmed with emotion, the woman expressed her happiness at finally being able to leave her home after years of isolation and suffering caused by her obesity.