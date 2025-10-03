GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Millionaire janitor: Man in Tokyo with $200,000 fortune still cleans floors

The 56-year-old earns millions from rent but lives frugally and values health

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Pexels

A 56-year-old man in Japan, who makes a fortune from property rentals and investments, continues to work as a janitor because he believes it keeps him healthy and grounded.

Koichi Matsubara, a resident of Tokyo, earns around 30 million yen ($203,000) annually from seven rental flats and stocks and funds investments. Yet, he spends part of his week sweeping corridors, cleaning common areas, and doing small maintenance jobs in a residential building, Japanese media outlet The Gold Online reported.

Modest job, modest pay

Matsubara works three days a week, four hours per shift, earning about 100,000 yen ($680) a month. That is far below the average monthly salary in Tokyo, which stands at 350,000 yen ($2,400). Despite his wealth, he prefers the simple routine of his janitor job, saying it gives him structure and purpose.

“Every morning I wake up, clean, and make everything neat. It feels really good,” he said.

From factory worker to property owner

Raised in a single-parent household, Matsubara grew up with limited means. After finishing secondary school, he took a factory job paying 180,000 yen ($1,220) a month. By living frugally, he saved about three million yen ($20,000) and bought his first small apartment.

“The housing market had bottomed out then. I avoided vacancies, paid off the mortgage early, and gradually expanded my properties,” he explained.

Over the years, he built a portfolio of seven rental apartments across Tokyo and its suburbs, along with investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Simple lifestyle, clear philosophy

Despite being financially secure, Matsubara leads a frugal lifestyle. He rents a small flat, cooks at home, hasn’t bought new clothes in over a decade, and rides a bicycle instead of owning a car.

For him, wealth is not about luxury but independence. “I hope to have something to do every day, stay healthy, and think for myself,” he said.

Matsubara, who has worked nearly 20 years as a janitor, is now looking forward to retirement and a modest pension at 60 — content with a life that values health and purpose over display.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
OffbeatJapan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A view of the Dubai skyline.

Best 8 areas in Dubai to buy property for a Golden Visa

1m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates during the award ceremony after winning the men’s singles final match against USA's Taylor Fritz at the ATP Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 30, 2025.

Alcaraz beats Fritz in Tokyo for eighth title of season

3m read
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez during their men’s singles round-of-32 match at the ATP Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 25, 2025.

Alcaraz sweats on ankle injury after opening win

2m read
Dubai court jails woman over Dh10,000 job scam

Dubai court jails woman over Dh10,000 job scam

1m read