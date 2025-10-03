Koichi Matsubara, a resident of Tokyo, earns around 30 million yen ($203,000) annually from seven rental flats and stocks and funds investments. Yet, he spends part of his week sweeping corridors, cleaning common areas, and doing small maintenance jobs in a residential building, Japanese media outlet The Gold Online reported.

A 56-year-old man in Japan, who makes a fortune from property rentals and investments, continues to work as a janitor because he believes it keeps him healthy and grounded.

Over the years, he built a portfolio of seven rental apartments across Tokyo and its suburbs, along with investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Raised in a single-parent household, Matsubara grew up with limited means. After finishing secondary school, he took a factory job paying 180,000 yen ($1,220) a month. By living frugally, he saved about three million yen ($20,000) and bought his first small apartment.

Matsubara works three days a week, four hours per shift, earning about 100,000 yen ($680) a month. That is far below the average monthly salary in Tokyo, which stands at 350,000 yen ($2,400). Despite his wealth, he prefers the simple routine of his janitor job, saying it gives him structure and purpose.

Matsubara, who has worked nearly 20 years as a janitor, is now looking forward to retirement and a modest pension at 60 — content with a life that values health and purpose over display.

For him, wealth is not about luxury but independence. “I hope to have something to do every day, stay healthy, and think for myself,” he said.

Despite being financially secure, Matsubara leads a frugal lifestyle. He rents a small flat, cooks at home, hasn’t bought new clothes in over a decade, and rides a bicycle instead of owning a car.

