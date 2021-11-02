Dubai: A Jordanian seamstress died of acute grief and psychological trauma after being insulted, verbally abused and yelled at by her boss at a tailoring factory in Al Azraq, east of Amman, local media reported.
The woman fainted and lost consciousness at work and went into coma before her death following weeks of psychological and moral abuse.
The public prosecution launched an investigation into the woman’s death after a complaint was lodged by her husband, mother and brother who accused the tailoring factory owned by seven foreigners of Asian nationality of causing her death.
The victim’s family accused the company’s owners of psychological and moral abuse and coercion leading to murder in line with the provisions of articles 326, 330 and 76 of the Jordanian Penal Code.
The victim was psychologically and morally abused. The forensic report showed hematoma and brain aneurysm was the cause of the woman’s death.
The victim did not suffer from any diseases or injuries and was in good health and never complained of any diseases during her one-year work at the tailoring factory.