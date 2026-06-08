Instead, she was permitted to borrow the diamond for official occasions. “I was told I could display it in my office or borrow it to wear. So I had it put in a ring setting and wore it to official functions,” Biden writes. The arrangement lasted only while she was in the White House. “When we left office, I gave it back,” she adds. The ring was eventually stored in a government warehouse alongside thousands of other official gifts, many of which are eventually destroyed.