GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Jill Biden recalls returning diamond gift from India PM Narendra Modi

The First Lady shares behind-the-scenes story from her White House years

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo: Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
File photo: Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
AFP

Former US First Lady Dr Jill Biden has revealed the story behind a striking diamond gifted to her by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Washington.

In her new memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir, she writes about her initial fascination with the gem and why she ultimately returned it to the US government.

The book, which hit stores this week, gives readers a rare look at life in the White House and the rules governing gifts received by the First Family.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A dazzling gift

Among the gifts she remembers most vividly was a 7.5-carat synthetic diamond presented by PM Modi. “The diamond was gorgeous,” Biden writes, recalling the moment she first saw it. She says it immediately caught her attention, describing it as a symbol of India’s growing prominence in lab-grown gems.

However, US ethics rules meant the diamond was not hers to keep personally. “It wasn’t given to me, technically. It was given to the First Lady, which meant it belonged to the federal government,” she writes. Gifts above a certain value are reviewed and catalogued by government officials, and recipients may purchase them if they pay the assessed fair market value.

Biden initially considered buying the diamond after being told it had been handmade in PM Modi’s hometown for $2,500. “I thought, maybe I’ll buy it,” she recalls. That plan changed after the State Department appraised it at $20,000.

Borrowing for official events

Instead, she was permitted to borrow the diamond for official occasions. “I was told I could display it in my office or borrow it to wear. So I had it put in a ring setting and wore it to official functions,” Biden writes. The arrangement lasted only while she was in the White House. “When we left office, I gave it back,” she adds. The ring was eventually stored in a government warehouse alongside thousands of other official gifts, many of which are eventually destroyed.

Rules and sentimental value

Biden uses the episode to explain the strict ethics rules that govern life at the White House, where official gifts, events and government resources are tightly regulated to prevent public officials from gaining any personal benefit.

She contrasts the Modi diamond with a bracelet given by French First Lady Brigitte Macron, which she chose to purchase from the government so she could keep it after leaving office. “I still wear it every day,” she writes. She also mentions other memorable gifts, such as a brooch from Ukraine made from bomb shrapnel, valued at $14,063.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Joe BidenNarendra Modi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi: I would demolish Narendra Modi Stadium

1m read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands after planting a tree with Italian Prime minister at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome on May 20, 2026, as the two leaders hold bilateral talks focusing on strengthening India-Italy cooperation.

Norway paper under fire over Modi cartoon

2m read
PM Narendra Modi along with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the Colosseum in Rome on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Selfies and toffee: What Modi’s Rome visit is about

2m read
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Norway PM Støre (Photo/X@narendramodi)

India, Norway seal 12 agreements to deepen ties

3m read