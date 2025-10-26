Albania’s AI 'minister' Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children

Skeptics counter that digitising a corrupt context risks encoding the same biases at machine speed. One Albanian commentator, quoted by local media during Diella's launch, offered a blunt prediction: "Even Diella will be corrupted in Albania." Whatever the truth, the symbolism has already done its work. The image of an AI minister "expecting" dozens of algorithmic offspring landed in global headlines from NDTV to Reuters to AP, sparking a wave of incredulous commentary. And beneath the spectacle lies a real stress-test of statecraft in the AI era: can a government make an algorithm not only help govern but govern visibly - and survive the legitimacy questions that follow?