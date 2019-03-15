Image Credit:

Highlights Thirty fatalities occurred at the Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch.

Seven of the dead were inside the suburban Linwood mosque and three died outside the same mosque

Two mosques were attacked: the Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch and the suburban Linwood mosque

Gunmen in New Zealand attacked worshippers in two mosques early Friday in Christchurch causing multiple fatalities. Police have arrested four people including one woman. Terrorists targeted Al Noor mosque and another one in the suburb of Linwood. Follow the updates here:

(With inputs from agencies)

11.30am

Military detonate unattended bags

The New Zealand military detonated two unattended bags near an Auckland railway station Friday, as the country was put on high alert following a deadly terror attack on two mosques.

"A short time ago Defence Force personnel carried out a controlled explosion of the bags as a precautionary measure," police said in a statement.

"Police can confirm the bags were not suspicious and contained scaffolding equipment."

10.40am

Forty killed, more than 20 injured

Forty people were killed and more than 20 seriously wounded in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said New Zealand had been placed on its highest security threat level. She said four people in police custody held extremist views, but had not been on any police watchlists.

"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," she said. "From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned."

"Two explosive devices attached to suspect vehicles have now been found and they have been disarmed," she added.

Thirty fatalities occurred at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch. Seven of the dead were inside the suburban Linwood Masjid Mosque and three died outside the same mosque. A man who claimed responsibility for the shootings said in a manifesto that he was a 28-year-old white Australian who came to New Zealand only to plan and train for the attack.

It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack. From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned. - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

10.10am

One suspect is Australian: PM

One of four people detained after mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch is Australian, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody I have been advised is an Australian-born citizen," he told reporters in Sydney.

"As family members with our New Zealand cousins today, we grieve, we are shocked, we are appalled, we are outraged, and we stand here and condemn absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist."

9.20am

Lockdown lifted after Christchurch mosque attacks: police

New Zealand police on Friday lifted a lockdown put in place after deadly armed assaults on two Christchurch mosques, allowing frantic parents to pick up their children.

"Police can now confirm the lock down of schools throughout Christchurch has been lifted," New Zealand Police said in a statement.

9.05am

Explosives found in Vehicles

New Zealand police say they've defused a number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after mosque shootings, reports Associated Press.

9.00am

What witnesses saw at Al Noor Mosque

Witnesses told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people in the Al Noor mosque.

After parking his vehicle he took two guns and walked a short distance to the entrance of the mosque.

He then opened fire. Over the course of five minutes, he repeatedly shoots worshippers, leaving well over a dozen bodies in one room alone. He returned to the car during that period to change guns, and went back to the mosque to shoot anyone showing signs of life.

A Palestinian man who was in one of the mosques said he saw someone being shot in the head.

"I heard three quick shots then after about 10 seconds it started again. It must have been an automatic - no one could pull a trigger that quick," the man, who did not wish to be named, told AFP.

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Image Credit: AP

"Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood," he said, adding that he joined the fleeing crowd and managed to escape the scene.

The Masjid al Noor in central Christchurch was filled with worshippers when the attack happened, as was the second mosque in suburban Linwood.

One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying when he heard shooting - and then saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled.

Another man said he saw children being shot.

"There were bodies all over," he said.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand that he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with "blood everywhere".

8.40am

Four in custody

New Zealand police say four people, incuding a woman in custody after shootings.

New Zealand media reported that between nine and 27 people were killed, but the death toll could not be confirmed. Police said multiple fatalities had occurred at two mosques, but it was unclear how many attackers were involved, reports Reuters

Video footage widely circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, showed him driving to one mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside.

Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor of the mosque, the video showed.

8.30am

New Zealand, Bangladesh cricket Test cancelled

New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday cancelled the third cricket Test after multiple people were killed in gun attacks on mosques in Christchurch, including one that was attended by the Bangladeshi team.

"A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test," the New Zealand team tweeted, adding that all players and officials were safe.

The third and final Test was scheduled to start on Saturday at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. New Zealand won the first two games in the series.

Bangladeshi players and team staff arrived at the city's Masjid al Noor for Friday prayers as a shooting unfolded and were warned not to go inside.

"We are shocked and appalled, as I'm sure all New Zealanders are," NZ Cricket chief executive David White told TVNZ.

"I have spoken to my counterpart in Bangladesh and we both agree that it's inappropriate to play cricket at this time."

8.00am

Multiple fatalities' in New Zealand shootings - police

Multiple fatalities were inflicted at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday when at least one gunman opened fire on worshippers, police said in a Reuters report.

Witnesses told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people in the Al Noor mosque.

A body lies on the footpath outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Image Credit: AP

The Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at the mosque when the shooting occurred but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters.

Police said they had one person in custody but they were not sure if others were involved.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the shooting as "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

Ardern said she was unable to confirm the number of fatalities, saying events were still unfolding.

"It is clear that this is one of New Zealand's darkest days," she told reporters. "Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."

Police advised people to stay away from mosques.

"As far as we know," the fatalities occurred at two mosques, New Zealand's Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme violence.

Police said earlier they were hunting "an active shooter" in the centre of Christchurch city.

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high." Media reported that a gunman opened fire inside mosque in Christchurch's Hagley Park district. There were reports of armed police at a second mosque in the suburb of Linwood.

People in centre of the city should stay indoors, police said. All Christchurch schools and council buildings have been placed into lockdown.

Police did not immediately comment on whether the incident took place in the mosque or nearby. There is no official confirmation on casualties.

Media said shots had been fired near a mosque and a witness told broadcaster One News that he had seen three people lying on the ground, bleeding outside the building.

7.30am

'Blood everywhere'

Radio New Zealand quoted a witness inside the mosque saying he heard shots fired and at least four people were lying on the ground and "there was blood everywhere".

"Horrified to hear of Christchurch mosque shootings. There is never a justification for that sort of hatred," said Amy Adams, a member of parliament from Christchurch.

The Bangladesh cricket team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third cricket test starting on Saturday.

"They were on the bus, which was just pulling up to the mosque when the shooting begun" Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, told Reuters in a message.

"They are shaken but good." Muslims account for just over 1 percent of New Zealand's population, a 2013 census showed.

7.20am

Bangla cricketers escape shooting

The Bangladesh cricket team had a devastating experience in Christchurch on Friday when shooters fired at a New Zealand mosque. Even though the players were in the vicinity, they are safe.

The team though is in a state of shock by the turn of events. The players took to social media to inform fans and family of their safety and also asked them to pray for those in the crisis.

An active shooter is at large in Christchurch after attacking the mosque, police said and warned people to avoid the area as all schools and hospitals were put in lockdown.

Bangladesh is set to play New Zealand in Christchurch in the the third Test in the ongoing series and the mosque attack comes on the eve of the Test match.

Witnesses told the media there were several casualties and people were seen running for their lives to escape the shooter.

Taking to Twitter, senior batsman Tamim Iqbal said: "Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack"

Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim tweeted: "Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we are extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us."

7.00am

'Many dead' in mosque shooting, NZ media reports

New Zealand media are reporting that multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch.

6.50am

Police swarm central Christchurch amid shooting

Christchurch: Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” police said in a statement.

“Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.”

Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to “a serious ongoing firearms incident”.

“Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour,” he said in a statement.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with “blood everywhere”.

There was no official information on casualties but the New Zealand Herald said at least one person was killed.

ESPN Cricinfo reporter Mohammad Isam said members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who are due to play a Test match in Christchurch tomorrow escaped from the mosque.