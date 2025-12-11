Caught on camera: Skydiver stuck on plane tail frees himself in near mid-air disaster

ATSB report and video reveal harrowing Queensland jump as a chute caught the aircraft tail
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released aerial footage and a detailed report revealing how a routine skydiving flight from Tully Airport in far-north Queensland narrowly avoided disaster. The incident occurred in September when the reserve parachute of a skydiver became entangled with the aircraft during jump preparations, forcing a harrowing response in mid-air.
A Cessna Caravan carrying 17 parachutists, including a designated camera operator, had climbed to approximately 15,000 feet ahead of a planned 16-way formation jump. As the first skydiver began exiting the aircraft through the roller door, the handle of his reserve chute snagged on a wing flap, unwinding and deploying the chute prematurely. The force pulled him backward, dragging him against the horizontal stabiliser and injuring an onboard camera operator in the process.
The ATSB’s released video shows the suspended jumper using a hook knife to sever lines from the reserve parachute, eventually breaking free and entering a controlled freefall. He was able to deploy his main parachute — despite entanglement — and landed safely, sustaining only minor injuries.
While the pilot initially struggled to maintain control due to the damaged tailplane and significant aerodynamic disturbance, he ultimately stabilized the aircraft and returned safely to Tully. Aviation safety observers note that the incident highlights the dangers inherent in skydiving operations, particularly when specialised gear deploys unintentionally near an aircraft structure.
The footage and findings are expected to inform updated safety guidance for parachute operations and training programs in Australia. The released material also reinforces that carrying cut-away tools such as hook knives — while not always mandatory — can be critical in extreme situations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox