Caught on camera: Skydiver stuck on plane tail frees himself in near mid-air disaster

A Cessna Caravan carrying 17 parachutists, including a designated camera operator, had climbed to approximately 15,000 feet ahead of a planned 16-way formation jump. As the first skydiver began exiting the aircraft through the roller door, the handle of his reserve chute snagged on a wing flap, unwinding and deploying the chute prematurely. The force pulled him backward, dragging him against the horizontal stabiliser and injuring an onboard camera operator in the process.