Australia police warn of growing extremism online after politician attacked

Online extremism fuels political violence, warns Australian police chief
Australia's federal police chief warned on Wednesday of growing extremism online fuelling political polarisation after an attack on lawmaker Helen Haines, who remains in a critical condition in a Melbourne hospital.
Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett said there is "a growing sort of level of extremist views, and particularly in the online space".
"The current criminal threat environment is febrile, and when it comes to federal parliamentarians, the AFP continues to record the growing volume of online abuse, threatening rhetoric, and intimidation," she added.
Haines is fighting for her life in a hospital in Melbourne after being struck on Monday near her office in the town of Wangaratta, just over 200 kilometres (124 miles) northeast of the Victoria state capital.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has led an outpouring of support for Haines, who was widely praised for her efforts to increase transparency in politics and crack down on corruption.
Her attack has also sparked soul-searching in a country where political violence is rare but police have documented a steady rise in threats and abuse directed towards elected officials in recent years.
The independent lawmaker, 65, was standing near the trunk of her car when she was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser on Monday afternoon.
The 43-year-old male driver of the vehicle was known to police.
He was charged on Tuesday with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
"Police will allege the incident was targeted," Victoria police said.
The man will appear in court in Wangaratta on Wednesday.