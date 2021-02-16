Government says it has ordered enough vaccine to cover the country’s 25 million people

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Royal Perth Hospital in Perth on January 31, 2021, as authorities announced a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19 ending Western Australia's ten month coronavirus-free streak. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: Australia’s medical regulator granted provisional approval for AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, bolstering a national inoculation programme it plans to begin rolling out next week.

The vaccine boost came as Australia’s second-most populous state neared the likely end of a five-day snap lockdown sparked by a fresh cluster of cases.

The federal government says it has ordered enough of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will mostly be manufactured in Australia, to cover the country’s population of 25 million people.

It has also ordered enough doses of a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which is being manufactured offshore, for a fifth of the population.

“Australia now has two safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a televised news conference.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has previously acknowledged concerns about the relatively low efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine at around 62%, conceding it may not be enough to achieve herd immunity.

First batch

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has a 95% efficacy rate and has already been approved, arrived in Australia on Monday and authorities have planned the first inoculations for Feb. 22.

The first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be manufactured overseas, is expected to arrive in March. The bulk of the AstraZeneca vaccine will subsequently be manufactured in Australia, which authorities have said will protect the country from demand shock abroad.

While countries including the United States and Britain were quicker to approve vaccines, using emergency status, Australia waited until it more complete testing data to grant provisional approval.

Lockdown

Meanwhile, Victoria state, home to a quarter of Australia’s population, was on track to end a strict lockdown on Wednesday, authorities said, after reporting just two new infections in the previous 24 hours.

“This strategy is working,” state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters. “We are well-placed to be able to make changes tomorrow night. These next 24 hours will be crucial.” Victoria went into its third lockdown on Friday after an outbreak linked to a quarantine hotel, involving 19 cases.

The lifting of lockdown means the Australian Open tennis tournament, which is being held in the state capital Melbourne, may resume admitting spectators who were barred during lockdown.

New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, recorded its 30th day in a row without a locally acquired COVID-19 case.