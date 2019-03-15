Local media report many dead at a mosque in central Christchurch

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Update: 'Many dead' in mosque shooting, NZ media reports

New Zealand media are reporting that multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch.

Police swarm central Christchurch amid shooting

Christchurch: Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” police said in a statement.

“Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.”

Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and said another had been evacuated, and there were reports that members of the Bangladesh cricket team were also present at one site.

The Bangladesh cricket team was reportedly at the mosque where the shooting happened.

Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that the ‘entire team’ was saved.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to “a serious ongoing firearms incident”.

“Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour,” he said in a statement.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with “blood everywhere”.

There was no official information on casualties but the New Zealand Herald said at least one person was killed.

ESPN Cricinfo reporter Mohammad Isam said members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who are due to play a Test match in Christchurch tomorrow escaped from the mosque.