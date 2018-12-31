Athens
Istanbul
Dubai
Beirut
Riyadh
Karachi
Mumbai
Bangladesh
New Year celebrations in Dhaka tonight are likely to be muted owing to several regulations and restrictions including banning of fireworks.
Jakarta
Huge crowds at Jakarta's Hotel Kempinski celebrate the countdown to 2019 in Indonesia.
Bangkok
Hong Kong
North Korea
North Korea welcomed in 2019 with a fireworks display.
Auckland
In Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as fireworks exploded from the top of the 328-meter (1,076-foot) structure. Across the southern-hemisphere nation, thousands took to beaches and streets, becoming the first major nation in the world to usher in 2019.
Sydney
Sydney bids 2018 good bye in torrential rain as storms dampened New Year celebrations in the city. The storms brought 8mm of rain and lightning strikes, making the 8pm aerial flyover display impossible.
Up to 1 million people gathered for the massive NYE fireworks display.
The thunderstorms have drenched New Year’s Eve crowds. Rain fell over the harbour, with even heavier falls elsewhere over the metropolitan area. A huge shower began just after 7pm, forcing many people diving under blankets to shield themselves from the rain.
Sydney’s skies saw the first of two huge fireworks displays at 9pm — three hours before the main event, watched by millions around the world.
Weathermen said the thunderstorms went away just before midnight.
