A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:
_ Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
_ Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
_ Macao: 10 cases
_ South Korea: 1,595 cases, 13 deaths
_ Japan: 894 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths
_ Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths
_ Iran: 141 cases, 22 deaths
_ Singapore: 93
_ United States: 60
_ Kuwait: 43
_ Thailand: 40
_ Bahrain: 33
_ Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
_ Australia: 23
_ Malaysia: 22
_ Germany: 21
_ France: 17 cases, 2 deaths
_ Vietnam: 16
_ United Arab Emirates: 13
_ United Kingdom: 13
_ Spain: 12
_ Canada: 12
_ Iraq: 6
_ Russia: 5
_ Oman: 4
_ Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
_ India: 3
_ Croatia: 3
_ Israel: 2
_ Pakistan: 2
_ Finland: 2
_ Austria: 2
_ Lebanon: 2
_ Egypt: 1
_ Algeria: 1
_ Afghanistan: 1
_ Greece: 1
_ North Macedonia: 1
_ Georgia: 1
_ Estonia: 1
_ Belgium: 1
_ Romania: 1
_ Nepal: 1
_ Sri Lanka: 1
_ Cambodia: 1
_ Sweden: 2
_ Norway: 1
_ Denmark: 1
_ Switzerland: 1
_ Brazil 1