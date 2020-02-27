Coronavirus
How to protect yourself from coronavirus Image Credit: Gulf News archive
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:

_ Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

_ Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

_ Macao: 10 cases

_ South Korea: 1,595 cases, 13 deaths

_ Japan: 894 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths

_ Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths

_ Iran: 141 cases, 22 deaths

_ Singapore: 93

_ United States: 60

_ Kuwait: 43

_ Thailand: 40

_ Bahrain: 33

_ Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

_ Australia: 23

_ Malaysia: 22

_ Germany: 21

_ France: 17 cases, 2 deaths

_ Vietnam: 16

_ United Arab Emirates: 13

_ United Kingdom: 13

_ Spain: 12

_ Canada: 12

_ Iraq: 6

_ Russia: 5

_ Oman: 4

_ Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

_ India: 3

_ Croatia: 3

_ Israel: 2

_ Pakistan: 2

_ Finland: 2

_ Austria: 2

_ Lebanon: 2

_ Egypt: 1

_ Algeria: 1

_ Afghanistan: 1

_ Greece: 1

_ North Macedonia: 1

_ Georgia: 1

_ Estonia: 1

_ Belgium: 1

_ Romania: 1

_ Nepal: 1

_ Sri Lanka: 1

_ Cambodia: 1

_ Sweden: 2

_ Norway: 1

_ Denmark: 1

_ Switzerland: 1

_ Brazil 1