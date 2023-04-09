Jerusalem: Thousands of worshippers held tense celebrations in Jerusalem Sunday, as Christian Easter coincided with Jewish Passover and the Muslim month of Ramadan, amid a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Leading Easter Mass at the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed “deep concern” Sunday over the flare-up in tensions sparked by an Israeli police raid on Al Aqsa mosque days ago.

Israel has since struck targets in Gaza, Lebanon and most recently Syria in response to rocket fire mostly blamed on Palestinian militants, while separate attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv killed three people including an Italian tourist.

On Sunday pilgrims crowded into the narrow alleyways of Jerusalem’s Old City, flanked by heavily-armed Israeli security forces deployed following the recent deadly attacks.

Muslim worshippers pray as Israeli security forces escort Jewish visitors at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, also known as the Temple Mount complex to Jews, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2023, during the fasting month of Ramadan, also coinciding with the Jewish Passover holiday. Image Credit: AFP

Churchgoers were ushered through the courtyard of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

“[I had] some doubt, taking into consideration recent events, but still I decided to go,” said 50-year-old Paulius Majauskas, visiting from Lithuania.

Near the church, thousands of Jewish pilgrims gathered at the Western Wall for the traditional priestly blessing of Passover.

Judy Green, 60, said the blessing was “beautiful, very uplifting” at the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

“I feel that God will protect us, we’re all praying together as one people,” she said.

The Western Wall lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and sits below the Temple Mount, the most sacred site to Jews, known to Muslims as Al Haram Al Sharif.

The raised compound is home to Al Aqsa mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam and the focal point for Ramadan celebrations.

Jewish men, wearing traditional Jewish prayer shawls known as Tallit, take part in the Cohanim prayer (priest's blessing) during the Passover (Pesach) holiday at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, on April 9, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

A journalist saw more than 500 religious Jews enter the site Sunday morning under police escort while Muslims prayed nearby, without any clashes.

Funeral for Israelis killed

Israelis were also set to gather Sunday for the funeral of two sisters killed when their car came under fire in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

The mother of the two British-Israeli sisters, aged 16 and 20, was seriously wounded in the attack.

Their family urged “religious, secular, ultra-Orthodox, people of right and left” to pray tribute to the victims during the funeral, which will be held in the West Bank settlement where they lived.

Settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal under international law, a charge Israel disputes.

Hours after the fatal shooting on Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and seven other people wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man in the West Bank. The army said soldiers shot at suspects who threw an “explosive device” towards them, while the Palestinian health ministry said the 20-year-old suffered bullets wounds to the chest and abdomen.

This year the conflict has claimed the lives of at least 92 Palestinians, 18 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.