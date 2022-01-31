Dubai: An Egyptian woman committed suicide after her husband threatened to share her nude pictures and sexual videos online if she did not waive her rights in money and furniture in case of a possible divorce.
According to media reports, the 36-year-old husband filmed his wife while having intimate relations and threatened to share her nude pictures and videos online if she did not sign trust receipts, in return for waiving her legal rights to the money and furniture if they get divorced.
Angry at her husband, she got into a heated debate with him, which ended in her jumping off the balcony of their house. She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but pronounced dead soon after arrival.
Police investigation revealed the husband took advantage of his wife’s trust, and filmed her while having an intimate relationship. Upon being arrested and interrogated, the man confessed to filming his wife in obscene positions, and took videos of her crying on the bed to force her to give up her legal rights in case of divorce.
He was referred to the public prosecution for further investigation and legal actions.