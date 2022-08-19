Dubai: Syrian actress Antoinette Najib passed away on Wednesday morning in Damascus due to health issues, local media reported.
She was 91 years old. Antoinette had been suffering from kidney dysfunction recently and was undergoing dialysis.
The Syrian actress was born in Daraa in 1930. Her career began after joining the Actors Syndicate in Syria in 1968. She appeared in several works throughout her career, and excelled at playing the role of the kindhearted mother. She also appeared in several theatre and radio productions.
Having presented more than 150 works in cinema and television during her long career, the actress is considered one of the most prominent Syrian stars.
Her works in drama included “Sah El Nom” in 1972, “The Four Seasons”, and “Mirrors 2000”. She entered the world of cinema with “Apartment of Love” and “A Confused Woman” in 1973.
The pioneering actress also starred in “Wiladah Min Al Khasira”, “Jasmine collar”, “Prohibited Love”, “Little Hearts”, “Men Wanted”, and “Al-Shared”.