Dubai: Dozens of young Palestinians on Sunday launched a campaign to clean up the streets of Gaza after an 11-day large-scale Israeli offensive.
The campaign, called ‘Han’ameraha’, which directly translates to “We will rebuild it”, is an initiative carried out by young volunteers in cooperation with the Gaza municipality and various other relevant authorities.
The volunteers spread out across the city, mainly on Al Wihda Street, and began cleaning and removing the rubble of buildings and high-rise towers that were levelled by Israeli warplanes.