Thousands were killed across Turkey and Syria on Monday after a powerful earthquake and its many aftershocks ripped through sleeping towns and crowded cities, prompting a massive search-and-rescue effort in the frigid cold, even as hopes for survivors dimmed with the setting sun. The quake, which the US Geological Survey recorded at a 7.8 magnitude, was among the largest in Turkey in nearly a century, bringing death and destruction. Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed, hospitals were overwhelmed, and infrastructure was damaged, including gas lines and civilian airports.
Two Syrian sisters remained for 17 hours under the rubble
Survivor recalls final moment with wife
Child rescued from under rubble in Aleppo
Rescue workers saved an injured child
Moment building collapses after earthquake
Aftermath of deadly earthquake in Turkey
