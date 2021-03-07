Dubai: A Jordanian businessman rewarded his staff with gold jewellery in recognition of their outstanding performance and dedication, local media reported.
Ahmed Abu Sneineh, the owner of a digital marketing company, posted on his Facebook page a video clip showing him distributing gold jewellery to the employees of his company in appreciation of their hard work and devotion, to motivate them to give their best to the company.
Abu Sneina brought a set of jewels and began calling each employee separately to his office to give the reward. He said: “My employees worked very hard. I had to reward them accordingly. This is my way to motivate my employees and make them feel the company’s success is theirs.”
The businessman said in a post on Facebook that he had presented a jewelry to “the most beautiful employees in the world who fit with their positions, and worked with sincerity and honesty and stood with me like one family.”
In the video, Abu Sneina called on all businessmen and managers to give the employee bonuses and incentives so that the employee gives his best to the company, saying, “Give the employee he will give you back.”
Last year, Abu Sneina distributed iPhones to his employees as an incentive for them. The Jordanian businessman’s initiative was widely welcomed and circulated on social media platforms.