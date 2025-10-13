Who are Israeli lawmakers who heckled Trump’s Knesset speech, shouted ‘Genocide’ and ‘Recognise Palestine’

The interruption occurred midway through Trump’s speech, which otherwise drew multiple standing ovations from Israeli lawmakers and ministers. The US President had been praising his envoy Steve Witkoff when the commotion broke out.

The two lawmakers — known for their outspoken criticism of Israel’s Gaza campaign — later said they had been removed simply for voicing a “basic demand shared by the international community.”

“They removed me from the plenum just because I raised the simplest demand — to recognise a Palestinian state,” Odeh wrote on X. “There are two peoples here, and neither is going anywhere.”

Cassif, waving his handwritten “Recognise Palestine” banner during the speech, said their protest was a call for justice, not disruption. “True peace that will save both peoples of this land will only come with the end of occupation and apartheid,” he posted in Hebrew, urging Israelis to “resist the government of bloodshed.”

“Elevating Netanyahu through unprecedented flattery does not absolve him or his government of crimes against humanity committed in Gaza,” Odeh said in a fiery statement, adding that only recognising Palestine alongside Israel could bring “justice, peace and security for all.”

Trump’s speech, his first before the Knesset since his re-election, was part of a renewed diplomatic push to consolidate his Middle East peace plan, following last month’s ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While most lawmakers hailed his leadership, the brief protest highlighted the growing tension between Israel’s ruling coalition and its small but vocal left-wing opposition.

Born on January 1, 1975, Ayman Aadil Odeh is an Arab Israeli lawyer, atheist, and leader of the Hadash alliance, a left-wing coalition of Arab and Jewish parties. A member of the Knesset since 2015, Odeh has long championed Arab rights, equality, and Palestinian statehood.

In November 2024, Odeh was ejected from parliament after calling Netanyahu a “serial killer of peace.” He is also known for advocating greater recognition of Mizrahi culture and Arab Jewish history in both Israeli and Palestinian narratives.

The pair’s protest on Monday was swiftly contained, but it underscored Israel’s deep internal divisions over the Gaza war and Trump’s peace plan. As Trump concluded his speech, thanking Israel for its “unwavering friendship,” the tension lingered — a reminder that even in Jerusalem’s most guarded chamber, dissent still finds its voice.

