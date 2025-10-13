GOLD/FOREX
Gaza hostage release: Emotional homecoming as freed prisoners reach Ramallah

Several buses carrying released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: Several buses carrying Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived in Ramallah on Monday, marking an emotional chapter in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal. The release came as part of a major prisoner-hostage exchange, under which Hamas freed the last group of Israeli captives.

Crowds flooded the streets of the West Bank city, waving flags and chanting “Allahu Akbar” — “God is greatest” — to welcome the returnees. Families embraced their loved ones after years of separation, as fireworks lit up the night sky. The exchange, involving nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, was hailed as a rare moment of relief amid conflict.

Video by AFP

