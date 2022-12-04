Dubai: Mufid Fawzy, veteran Egyptian TV presenter and a well-known media figure in the Arab world, died at the age of 89 after a prolonged battle with illness at a Cairo hospital on Sunday morning, local media reported.
After a previous surgery, Fazwi’s health condition worsened and was taken to a hospital last Monday. He underwent the surgery a few days ago, which included the installation of a catheter and a bile duct stent, but his condition further deteriorated.
Mufid Fawzy was born in 1933 in Beni Suef Governorate in southern Egypt. He graduated from the English Department of Cairo University in 1959, and started his career in journalism, later moving on to television.
Fawzy has produced and presented “Talk of the Town” (Hadeeth Al Madina) for nearly 26 years. He was also a talk show co-host for Al Qahira Al Youm which aired on Orbit TV’s El Yawm Channel.
Fawzy was also the editor-in-chief of “Sabah Al Khair” Good Morning magazine published by Rose Al Yusuf. Fawzy was married to late TV presenter and journalist Amal El Omdah. The couple has a daughter, who is a poet, journalist and writer Hanan Mufid Fawzy.
During his 60-year career, he has interviewed many celebrities in the fields of politics, art and literature, and the first television interview he conducted live was with the late writer Naguib Mahfouz.