White House says 'maximum pressure' to be kept on Iran regime over enriched uranium

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: The United States will “never allow” Iran to develop nuclear weapons, the White House warned Monday, after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves set under a 2015 nuclear deal.

“Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action,” said a statement from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.