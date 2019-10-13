Washington - US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of up to 1,000 troops from northern Syria, as the number of people fleeing a Turkish assault soared to 130,000.
“I spoke with the president last night after discussions with the rest of the national security team and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria,” Esper told CBS’s Face the Nation.
Esper told Fox News that the number of troops being pulled back totaled “less than a thousand.”