SHARM AL SHEIKH, Egypt: US President Joe Biden on Friday praised Egypt for speaking up strongly on the war in Ukraine and said Cairo had been a key mediator in Gaza.
Biden was speaking as he met Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi at the COP27 summit in the resort of Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt.
"In the face of Russia's war in Ukraine, Egypt has spoken up strongly in the United Nations and that is appreciated very much as well," he said.
Al Sisi told Biden that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard.
Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential committee to look into amnesty for prisoners, Al Sisi said.