 US envoy sparks outrage in Beirut after calling Lebanese journalists 'animals'

The visit is part of a US push to pressure Hezbollah to disarm
Dubai: A press conference in the Lebanese capital descended into uproar this week after Thomas J. Barrack Jr., the U.S. special envoy leading a congressional delegation, chastised local reporters for being “animalistic” during a tense media briefing.
Barrack, an American businessman of Lebanese descent who also serves as Washington’s ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, was in Beirut with deputy envoy Morgan Ortagus and lawmakers including Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Joe Wilson. The visit is part of a U.S. push to pressure Hezbollah to disarm.
The flashpoint came when multiple reporters attempted to ask questions at once. “Please, be quiet for a moment,” Barrack told the press corps. “The moment this starts turning into chaos, like animals, we will disappear. You want to know what’s happening? Behave in a civilized manner, be friendly, patient, because that is precisely the problem of what is happening in the region.”
His remarks, delivered in English, were met with visible anger in the room. Barrack, who grew increasingly frustrated, added: “Do you think this is funny for us? Do you think that Morgan Ortagus and I enjoy enduring this ridiculous madness here?”
Lebanese journalists denounced the comments as insulting and condescending. Veteran correspondent Hala Jaber wrote on X: “Tom Barrack bursts into Beirut like a nineteenth-century colonial commissioner, calling Lebanese journalists ‘animalistic,’ delivering a lecture on ‘civilization’ and translating all of this to our ‘region.’ This is not merely arrogance, it’s racism. You are not running this country, and you have no right to insult its people.”
Ali Hashem, another prominent reporter, called the envoy’s words “an insult,” adding: “The level of arrogance displayed by U.S. officials in Lebanon demeans the country.”
The Lebanese presidency sought to calm tensions, issuing a statement that described Barrack’s comments as “inadvertently made.” It added: “The Presidency of the Republic expresses regret for the statements inadvertently made from its platform by one of its guests today. While emphasizing its absolute respect for the dignity of the human person in general, it wishes to reaffirm its full appreciation for all journalists and accredited media representatives in particular, and extends to them its highest regards for their efforts and dedication in fulfilling their professional and national duties.”
The U.S. Embassy in Beirut did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
