Dubai: A female university student was stabbed to death by her peer at the entrance to a building in the vicinity of Zagazig Criminal Court on Tuesday, local media reported.
The 20-year-old Salma Bahgat, a student of the Faculty of Information at Al Shorouk Academy, was stabbed 15 times by her colleague Islam Mohammad Fathi in broad daylight.
Zagazig was rocked by the grisly murder of Salma on a busy street in front of dozens of witnesses, exactly in the same manner of the gruesome killing of Mansoura university student Naira Ashraf.
A video of Salma’s murder was shared widely on social media, triggering a nationwide outcry.
According to media reports, the suspect stabbed the victim and left her in a pool of blood. He was later arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution for questioning.
It is believed that the suspect killed Salma out of revenge after she broke up with him.
In June, a young man killed his colleague, Naira Ashraf, in front of Mansoura University’s gate, which sparked widespread anger.
The perpetrator was sentenced to death by hanging, even as people demanded that he be sentenced publicly, to deter any similar act.