New York: The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the signing of the agreement today to delineate the maritime boundary between Lebanon and Israel.
The Secretary-General strongly believes this development can promote increased stability in the region and enhanced prosperity for the Lebanese and Israeli peoples, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.
On Thursday (October 27, 2022), delegations from Israel and Lebanon presented to the United States lead mediator their signed agreement to the delineation of their maritime boundary, in a ceremony held at UNIFIL premises in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.
The agreement took the form of two separate letters, one from Lebanon to the United States, and one from Israel to the United States. President Aoun signed the letter for Lebanon ahead of the ceremony, as did Prime Minister Lapid for Israel, with the signed letters then presented by the respective delegations to US lead mediator Amos Hochstein at the ceremony.
Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka represented the UN at the ceremony, where she received the coordinates from Lebanon and Israel to be deposited with the United Nations.
In a statement following the ceremony (issued separately), the Special Coordinator welcomed this "historic achievement", which can "serve as a confidence-building measure that promotes security and stability in the region" and provide "economic benefits for both countries."