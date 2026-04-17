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UN chief urges 'respect' for Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Guterres urges respect for truce and compliance with international law

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AFP
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United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged "all actors" to fully respect the 10-day truxe between Israel and Lebanon.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged "all actors" to fully respect the 10-day truxe between Israel and Lebanon.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres welcomed the 10-day ceasefire announced Thursday between Israel and Lebanon, and urged "all actors" to fully respect the truce, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and commends the role of the United States in facilitating" it, Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding he hoped the temporary halt to fighting would "pave the way for negotiations."

Guterres "urges all actors to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, at all times," he said, a statement that may extend beyond Israel and Lebanon to the militant group Hezbollah.

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