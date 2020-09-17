Dubai: UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has discussed with US officials making use of the recently signed peace treaty with Israel in consolidating regional peace and stability.
Wrapping up a visit to Washington where he signed the historic treaty, Sheikh Abdullah met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior members of the Congress.
The UAE official underscored how the UAE-Israel treaty will advance regional peace and stability by halting annexation and creating new energy for positive change across the Middle East, WAM news agency reported Thursday.
Sheikh Abdullah also discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and the US, reaffirming a shared commitment to cooperate on efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, promote peace and security in the Arabian Gulf, counter extremism and deter threats to regional stability, WAM added.
The UAE official presented a briefing to the Congressional leaders and appreciated their overwhelming support for the UAE-Israel accord, while also underscoring the UAE’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people.
He also underlined the importance of the decades-long UAE-US partnership, which he called the UAE’s most important and strategic relationship.
The UAE has remained for over a decade the largest export market for US goods and services in the Middle East, according to Sheikh Abdullah.
On Tuesday, Sheikh Abdullah signed in Washington the landmark peace treaty with Israel at a ceremony hosted at the White House, a pact seen ushering the Middle East into a new era.