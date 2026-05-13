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UAE, Syrian religious authorities hold talks in Damascus to promote moderate fatwas, unity

Religious leaders push for cohesive society rooted in mutual respect, tolerance

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UAE, Syrian religious authorities hold talks in Damascus to promote moderate fatwas, unity

DAMASCUS: Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, met with Shaikh Osama Abdulkarim Al Rifai, Chairman of the Supreme Fatwa Council and Grand Mufti of the Syrian Arab Republic, on the sidelines of the Syrian-UAE Investment Forum being held in Damascus, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

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During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues related to providing moderate fatwas that address people’s needs and various societal issues in a spirit of wisdom, moderation and facilitation.

They stressed the importance of supporting the building of a cohesive society founded on mutual respect and cooperation among its members, while confronting extremist ideologies that lead to division and hatred.

The two sides affirmed that cooperation between religious institutions and scholars contributes to unifying efforts and exchanging expertise, and supports the issuance of well-grounded fatwas that reflect the civilisational values of Islam and its ability to accommodate contemporary developments while preserving established religious principles and values.

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