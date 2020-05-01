Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said Israel’s plan to use parts of the Occupied Territories is “a dangerous development that impedes the peace process and undermines international efforts to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict”.

Dr Gargash made this comment at the emergency Arab League session of foreign ministers on Thursday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, which was held through video conference at the invitation of the State of Palestine, Arab countries condemned Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank in contravention of international consensus.

The UAE said that Israel’s attempt to impose sovereignty in parts of the occupied West Bank is “unacceptable and violates international law and resolutions and impedes the peace process”.

The UAE emphasised that “these steps would prejudice the historical and entrenched rights of the Palestinian people as stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 478 of 1980”.

The UAE reiterated its unwavering stance in support of efforts to reach a “permanent, just, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the principles of the Madrid Peace Conference.”

The UAE indicated that it is imperative for the international community to fulfil its responsibility in calling for an end to all settlement activity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and reject Israeli actions that violate the relevant international resolutions.