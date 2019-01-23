At the UN Security Council’s quarterly Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East, Saud Al Shamsi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, delivered the UAE’s statement at the debate, saying, “The conflicts in Yemen and Syria clearly show that Iran is the common perpetrator. Iran has created more tension and instability in our region, posing a serious threat to the stability of the Middle East. We therefore call on the international community and the Security Council to seriously pressure Iran to end its interference and support for terrorist and sectarian militias in Arab countries.”