Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi of Egypt, expressing his condolences over the deaths of Egyptian military personnel in a terrorist attack Saturday in northern Sinai. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages.