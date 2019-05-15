Dubai: An agreement between Sudan’s transitional military council and a major opposition alliance on transition raises optimism for stability in the country, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday.

“Positive news from Khartoum invites all of us to feel optimistic. The agreement between the military council and the [opposition] Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces [DFCF) puts Sudan on the road to stability and recovery after years of dictatorship under Al Bashir and the Brotherhood,” gargash said in a tweet.