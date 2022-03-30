Bnei Brak: Two of the five men killed by a gunman in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak were Ukrainian nationals, Israeli police said on Wednesday.
A police statement identified the victims of Tuesday's attack, noting that "a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 23" and "a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 32" were among them.
The shooting in Bnei Brak, a coastal town outside Tel Aviv, of four civilians and a police officer was the third fatal gun or knife attack in Israel in the past week.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would convene an emergency meeting with top security officials on Wednesday to review the situation.
Police said its forces were put on the highest level of alert, and the army said it would deploy extra units in and around the West Bank. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.