BAGHDAD: Iraqi military said on Sunday that air defences at Iraq’s Ain Al Asad air base that hosts US Forces, intercepted and shot down two drones.
The military said in a statement the drones were intercepted and shot down at a round 12:30am local time. On May 8, an attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system targeted Iraqs Ain Al Asad air base, but it caused no injuries.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attack. Armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar incidents in the past.
There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq, feeding into total coalition troop strength of 3,500.
The US consistently blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket and other attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.
Since the start of this year there have been 39 attacks against US interests in Iraq.
The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, while 14 were rocket attacks, some of them claimed by pro-Iran factions, who aim to pressure Washington into withdrawing all their troops.
The use of drones against American interests by Iran-linked factions is a relatively new tactic.
A separate rocket attack late on Saturday targeted the area of the Baghdad International Airport which also hosts US forces, two Iraqi security sources said. There were no reported damages or casualties, they said.
Iraqi security forces found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad which was used in the attack, said one security official.