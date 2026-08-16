Police raid 123 addresses across 17 provinces in sweeping financial crime investigation
Dubai: Turkish police have seized a large quantity of gold worth millions of US dollars and detained senior figures from the influential Süleymancılar religious community, including its leader Alihan Kuriş, in a sweeping investigation into alleged financial crimes, fraud and money laundering.
Police carried out coordinated raids at 123 addresses across 17 provinces under an investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Kuriş was among those detained during the operation.
Investigators seized large quantities of gold, foreign currency and other valuables from properties linked to the group, according to Turkish media reports. Authorities are also examining financial transactions allegedly exceeding 100 billion Turkish lira involving individuals and companies associated with the community.
Kuriş was reportedly found hiding in a concealed compartment at a house during the raids. The investigation centres on allegations including money laundering and fraud. The accusations have not been proven in court.