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Turkey seizes gold worth millions, detains Süleymancılar leaders in major raids

Police raid 123 addresses across 17 provinces in sweeping financial crime investigation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Police seized gold worth millions of US dollars after carrying out coordinated raids at 123 addresses across 17 provinces under an investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Kuriş was among those detained during the operation.
Police seized gold worth millions of US dollars after carrying out coordinated raids at 123 addresses across 17 provinces under an investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Kuriş was among those detained during the operation.
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Dubai: Turkish police have seized a large quantity of gold worth millions of US dollars and detained senior figures from the influential Süleymancılar religious community, including its leader Alihan Kuriş, in a sweeping investigation into alleged financial crimes, fraud and money laundering.

Police carried out coordinated raids at 123 addresses across 17 provinces under an investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Kuriş was among those detained during the operation.

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Investigators seized large quantities of gold, foreign currency and other valuables from properties linked to the group, according to Turkish media reports. Authorities are also examining financial transactions allegedly exceeding 100 billion Turkish lira involving individuals and companies associated with the community.

Kuriş was reportedly found hiding in a concealed compartment at a house during the raids. The investigation centres on allegations including money laundering and fraud. The accusations have not been proven in court.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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