Police raids across 19 provinces target network accused of defrauding 801 people
Dubai: Turkish authorities have detained 90 suspects in raids targeting a large fraud network accused of swindling 801 people out of about 116 million lira ($3 million) through a telephone scam involving fake or low-value internet modems, according to Turkish media reports.
The operation, centred in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, was carried out simultaneously across 19 provinces following an investigation into the alleged organised fraud scheme.
Investigators said members of the network telephoned victims while posing as representatives of established telecommunications and internet companies.
The callers allegedly told customers that network infrastructure was being upgraded and claimed their existing modems would soon stop working, potentially resulting in higher internet bills.
After convincing victims that replacement equipment was necessary, the network sent them low-value or unusable modems and collected payment through cash-on-delivery services, according to reports.
Authorities identified 801 people who were allegedly defrauded through the scheme, with the network receiving about 116 million Turkish lira from victims.
The latest investigation comes as Turkey steps up action against increasingly sophisticated fraud networks. Turkish authorities have conducted a series of large-scale operations targeting online scams, illegal betting, identity theft and money laundering in recent years.
The investigation into the modem fraud network is continuing.