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Turkey arrests 90 in $3 million phone scam targeting hundreds with fake modems

Police raids across 19 provinces target network accused of defrauding 801 people

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The operation, centred in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, was carried out simultaneously across 19 provinces following an investigation into the alleged organised fraud scheme.
The operation, centred in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, was carried out simultaneously across 19 provinces following an investigation into the alleged organised fraud scheme.
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Dubai: Turkish authorities have detained 90 suspects in raids targeting a large fraud network accused of swindling 801 people out of about 116 million lira ($3 million) through a telephone scam involving fake or low-value internet modems, according to Turkish media reports.

The operation, centred in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, was carried out simultaneously across 19 provinces following an investigation into the alleged organised fraud scheme.

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Investigators said members of the network telephoned victims while posing as representatives of established telecommunications and internet companies.

The callers allegedly told customers that network infrastructure was being upgraded and claimed their existing modems would soon stop working, potentially resulting in higher internet bills.

After convincing victims that replacement equipment was necessary, the network sent them low-value or unusable modems and collected payment through cash-on-delivery services, according to reports.

Authorities identified 801 people who were allegedly defrauded through the scheme, with the network receiving about 116 million Turkish lira from victims.

The latest investigation comes as Turkey steps up action against increasingly sophisticated fraud networks. Turkish authorities have conducted a series of large-scale operations targeting online scams, illegal betting, identity theft and money laundering in recent years.

The investigation into the modem fraud network is continuing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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