Dubai: A Tunisian man reportedly stabbed a muezzin after getting annoyed by his adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, local media reported.
The suspect is said to have stormed into the mosque in Mahdia city, before Maghrib prayer and stabbed the muezzin, who is also the imam of the mosque, in the back.
The imam was immediately taken to hospital with the knife still in his back. He underwent successful surgery and is said to be in a stable condition. The attacker was apprehended by worshippers and handed over to the police.
According to Ibrahim Al Shaibi, Minister of Religious Affairs, the perpetrator was psychologically unbalanced and disturbed by the sound of the adhan. He denied rumours of any real estate dispute between the imam and the suspect.