Strong tremor caused many people to run out of their homes in panic

USGS map showing the earthquake in Iran. Image Credit: USGS

Tehran: A "moderate" earthquake in northwestern Iran on Friday killed three people and injured 20, according to the first official reports on state television.

The shallow 5.9-magnitude quake struck about 120 kilometres southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan Province, in the early hours of the morning, the Iranian Seismological Centre said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake as magnitude 5.8.

The quake struck at 2.17am (2.47 UAE) and Iran’s IRNA news agency said the tremor caused many people to run out of their homes in panic.