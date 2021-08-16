Dubai: Three Egyptian men have been arrested for killing an 11-year-old boy to steal his tuk-tuk, local media reported.
The criminals later dumped the body of the boy in a cemetery.
According to police records, the body of the boy was found thrown in a local cemetery with a rope tied around his neck.
Upon asking the victim’s father, he confirmed that his son had gone out with his “tuk-tuk” looking for work but did not return.
Security sources said that the search teams identified the identity of the assailants and arrested them. The prime suspect admitted that he boarded the “tuk-tuk” asking the boy to take him to a distant place, and upon arrival to their destination, the suspect along with two of his friends attacked the boy and hanged him using a rope.
After making sure that the boy is dead, they threw his body in a nearby cemetery, stole the tuktuk and escaped. The trio will be referred to public prosecution for further legal actions.