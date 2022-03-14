Dubai: A thief fell to his death while trying to escape from the fifth-floor apartment of a building in the 6th of October City area of Giza Governorate. The rope he had used to rob his neighbour’s apartment snapped and he fell to the ground, local media reported.
The victim, in his 30s, was living in the building’s fourth floor apartment, and climbed to his neighbour’s apartment using the rope. After collecting the stolen items and putting them in a sack, he tried to escape using the rope, which snapped. The man fell down and died instantly.
The Giza Rescue Room received a report that a young man in his 30s had fallen from the top of the property in which he lived. A police team arrived at the scene where they found his body and stolen items next to him.