Dubai: A man has reportedly killed his wife inside a school in Giza, the third-largest city in Egypt, after stabbing her with a knife, local media reported.
The man worked as a teacher and had returned from abroad after losing his job due to the outbreak of coronavirus. He reportedly had repeated arguments with his wife about money.
According to Al Masry Al Youm, the husband discovered several messages on his wife’s phone between her and another man containing flirtatious phrases. He began to suspect her and tracked her until he discovered that his wife was seeing another man.