Dubai: A 15-year-old Egyptian student has assaulted his teacher for telling him to stop verbally harassing a female student from of their school, Egyptian media reported.
The incident took place in Beheira Governorate, northern Egypt. According to Beheira police, the 57-year-old teacher filed a case against the student accusing him of beating and insulting him in front of students.
Witnesses said there was a commotion while the student was attacking the teacher and screams of female students were heard. Other teachers came to the rescue of the teacher and held the student until the police arrived.
On interrogation, the student admitted to beating and insulting his teacher for telling him to stop harassing a female student.
Beheira police has lnotified the ministry of education to take necessary action from its side.
This not the first time teachers get beaten by students. Earlier last month, an Egyptian teacher was beaten up by a student and his father for suspending him from class and asking him to bring his dad to school. The incident took place in Dakahlia Governorate at the Counselor Mahmoud Barham School for Basic Education.