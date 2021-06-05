Dubai: A Syrian woman has been arrested after being found guilty of intentionally aborting her foetus and using the foetus to smuggle drugs, local media reported.
According to the Syrian Ministry of Interior, the woman along with her husband became addicted to cocaine five years ago, before switching to heroin. The suspect used became a drug trafficker to secure the money she needed to fuel her addiction.
In a video clip shared by the ministry, the woman admitted to continuously taking drugs even during her pregnancy, then she made up her mind to have an abortion in the eighth month of pregnancy by taking abortion pills.
When the foetus was delivered dead, the suspect took it from the hospital to her house - and instead of burying it, she put it in the refrigerator to use for drug smuggling.
She added that she used to put narcotics inside her child’s clothes, while moving from Damascus countryside to the city, in a bid to avoid suspicions, and after each transfer, she would place the foetus in the refrigerator to be able to use it for future smuggling operations.