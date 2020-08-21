Abu Dhabi: A Syrian woman allegedly killed her fiancé after he refused to officially register their marriage and threatened to publish an improper video of them on social media, local media reported.
She allegedly admitted to police in the Babbila district in Damascus that she planned the murder with her cousin and promised her a financial reward.
While he was asleep, his fiancée stabbed him twice before seeking help from her cousin.
After she made sure he was dead, the fiancée broke his mobile and threw it into a bin because it contained the video clip that prompted the crime.
She also stole gold jewelery and 260,000 liras, approximately $508.
Several days after the murder, she pretended to be concerned about his whereabouts and alerted police.
When they found her weeping with the decomposing body, suspicions were raised and she was detained in custody pending further interrogation and trial.